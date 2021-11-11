Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,290 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,918. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.19 and a twelve month high of $187.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

