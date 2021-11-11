Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.11

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.11 and last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 920622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

