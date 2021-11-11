YUSRA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,518.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. YUSRA has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $27,518.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00072468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00098000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,767.90 or 0.07301665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,154.29 or 0.99778667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020025 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

