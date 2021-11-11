Z Energy Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:ZEL)

Z Energy Limited (ASX:ZEL) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.74.
Z Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Z Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.