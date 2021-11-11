Z Energy Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:ZEL)

Z Energy Limited (ASX:ZEL) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.74.

Get Z Energy alerts:

Z Energy Company Profile

Z Energy Limited sells transport fuel in New Zealand. It supplies fuel to retail customers, as well as commercial customers, such as airlines, trucking companies, shipping companies, and vehicle fleet operators, as well as supplies bitumen to roading contractors. The company also offers Z Business Plus, a fuel card for businesses to buy fuels.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Z Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.