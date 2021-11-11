Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.94. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSE ADC opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.