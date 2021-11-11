Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.01 Million

Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post sales of $62.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.94 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $43.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $217.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $274.67 million, with estimates ranging from $261.99 million to $285.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,663. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

