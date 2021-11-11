Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,277. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 220,429 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

