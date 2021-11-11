Zacks: Analysts Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. DMC Global posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 62,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $823.15 million, a P/E ratio of 488.44, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.