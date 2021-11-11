Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $119.34. 188,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,489. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.