Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,820%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,181. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $264.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

