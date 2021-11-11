Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.54 billion and the highest is $15.27 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $44.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.80 billion to $46.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.79 billion to $55.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $3,046,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $846,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $67,778,000 after acquiring an additional 324,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $22,993,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

