Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of FYBR opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.