Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post sales of $29.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $118.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.70 million, with estimates ranging from $142.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

