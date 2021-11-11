Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 1,365,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.