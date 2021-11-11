Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,871 shares of company stock worth $3,864,046. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $179.56. 852,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,419. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

