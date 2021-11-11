Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 828,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $898.90 million, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.