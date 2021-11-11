Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in AMETEK by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in AMETEK by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in AMETEK by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 50,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.75. 821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.84. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

