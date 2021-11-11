Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.10. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,816. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $145.35 and a one year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.