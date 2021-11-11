Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $123.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.20 million and the lowest is $123.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $113.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $468.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $469.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $538.56 million, with estimates ranging from $531.68 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,166 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 347,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 337,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

