Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $131,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.70.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.