Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.87 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

