Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $1.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 368.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,031,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

