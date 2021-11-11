Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

