Zacks Investment Management Buys 8,001 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.