Zacks Investment Management Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $130.46 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

