Zacks Investment Management Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after acquiring an additional 484,678 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after buying an additional 175,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.8% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 359,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,929. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLB opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

