Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,180 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 20.2% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

