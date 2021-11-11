Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Sell

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.48. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 556.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 27.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $1,415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $433,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

