Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Sell

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $442.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.83. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 415.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 348,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 281,275 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 12.0% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 108,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 61.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

