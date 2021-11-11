Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) to Hold

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ METC opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $556.66 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

