Zacks Investment Research Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Get WW International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of WW stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.