Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to “Hold”

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.