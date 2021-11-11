Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Buy

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Entravision Communications news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $416,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

