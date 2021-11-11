Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to “Hold”

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

NYSE FSR opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after buying an additional 2,294,437 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,517,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

