Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) to “Buy”

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,939,420 shares of company stock valued at $138,894,126 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

