Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $894.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 777,661 shares of company stock worth $4,405,087 over the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 14.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.