Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Buy

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

