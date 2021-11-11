Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) vs. GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and GH Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 25.00 -$129.72 million ($4.51) -6.89 GH Research N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

GH Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and GH Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 GH Research 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.68%. GH Research has a consensus target price of $28.56, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Zealand Pharma A/S’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zealand Pharma A/S is more favorable than GH Research.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and GH Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -455.50% -79.03% -58.62% GH Research N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GH Research beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is being investigated in the Phase 2 part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.