Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,800 shares of company stock worth $11,075,811 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 146,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

