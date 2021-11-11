Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

ZTS stock opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

