ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 24.6% Higher This Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $25.38 million and $4.69 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00074284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00097035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.24 or 0.07242201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,953.75 or 0.99805718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 71,566,511 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

