ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $206 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.30 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.520 EPS.

ZI stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,787. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,178.20, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.53.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $23,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,880,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,539,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,172,860 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

