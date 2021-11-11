Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company seems well poised to capitalize on the trends in the apparel space on the back of its one-channel concept and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with respect to the distinct merchandise offering continue to significantly contribute to its performance. For the second half of fiscal 2021, Zumiez anticipated surpassing the fiscal 2020 sales levels. For fiscal 2021, management projected net sales to increase between high teens and above 20% from the fiscal 2020 level. However, cost headwinds related to distribution and shipping, sluggishness in hardgoods category and stiff competition remain concerns. We note that the company has been witnessing higher SG&A costs for a while now on more normalized operations.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.83.

ZUMZ opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

