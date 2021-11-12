-$0.03 EPS Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,557,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 91,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,673,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,937. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

