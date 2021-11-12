-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. Amyris has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $23.42.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 71.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

