$0.20 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.25. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

CCOI opened at $77.33 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.66 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 644.00%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

