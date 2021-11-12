$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,136. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $358,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $3,671,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

