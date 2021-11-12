$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Baker Hughes posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,354,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after buying an additional 281,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 83.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,999,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 909,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,480,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,607. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

