$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.52. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 9,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after purchasing an additional 254,015 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

