$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,929. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,670. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

